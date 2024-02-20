trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723223
NewsBusinessCompanies
AKASA AIR

Akasa Air Adopts Digi Yatra's Facial Recognition System At 9 Airports

The Digi Yatra service, a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution, ensures a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akasa Air Adopts Digi Yatra's Facial Recognition System At 9 Airports Image Credit: Twitter/AkasaAir

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Tuesday confirmed the adoption of Digi Yatra's facial recognition system across nine major airports across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Pune.

“Adoption of DigiYatra reflects Akasa Air's ongoing commitment to innovation and providing an unparalleled travel experience for its passengers,” said the airline's spokesperson. (Also Read: Sadhav Shipping Limited IPO to open on 23 February: Key Points To Know)

The Digi Yatra service, a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution, ensures a hassle-free travel experience for passengers. Before entering the terminal, travellers can conveniently register their ID and biometric data, along with their flight details, on the user-friendly DigiYatra app. (Also Read: India's IPO Tally Hit A Six-Year High In 2023)

As they navigate through the airport, state-of-the-art biometric technology authenticates and verifies passengers' identities, offering the highest levels of safety and security.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?