Alia Bhatt invests in IIT-Kanpur backed startup, check other startups backed by actor

New Delhi: Actor Phool.co, on Thursday (October 7), announced that actor Alia Bhatt has invested a disclosed amount in the Kanpur-based startup. For those uninitiated, Phool.co is an IIT-Kanpur backed startup that converts floral waste into incense products.

Founded in 2017 by engineering graduate Ankit Agarwal, Phool.co enables the conversion of floral waste into charcoal free luxury incense products. The environment-friendly brand has also received Fair for Life - Fairtrade and Ecocert Organic & Natural certifications.

Using its technology, the startup has launched what it calls ‘Fleather’, which is said to be an alternative to animal leather but made with flowers. Bhatt said that she admires Agarwal’s vision of making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers.

She added that the startup’s efforts keep rivers clean and create a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland. Previously, Phool.co had moped up $2 million in its seed funding round from investors such as IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE), Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur.

Investments of Alia Bhatt in Indian startups:

Alia Bhatt’s investment in Nykaa

Alia Bhatt has also invested an undisclosed amount in omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa, which is now planning to go public with an initial public offer (IPO).

Alia Bhatt’s investment in StyleCracker

StyleCracker is one of the early startups backed by the star actor. Bhatt had invested an undisclosed amount in the fashion-tech startup. Also Read: Bank of Baroda slashes interest rate on home loans: Check and compare latest rate with SBI, LIC

Alia Bhatt launches Ed A Mamma

Alia Bhatt had launched Ed A Mamma, a kidswear brand, in November 2020 to kick off her entrepreneurial journey. Also Read: In Pics: Top 10 richest persons in India in 2021

