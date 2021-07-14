All you need to know about the Binomo trading platform

This article focuses on what the Binomo platform is and how to use it for trade. Learn how it works and figure out whether Binomo is safe or not.

What is binomo.com?

Binomo is a reliable online trading platform used by traders to get extra income through shifts in the exchange rates of currencies and other assets.

Is Binomo legal or not?

Binomo is a legit platform and not a fake or illegal as some may think. It is legal in India and you can find many positive reviews on the net and on trusted forums like Quora. For assurance that the company is real and not a fraud, head to the website http://www.binomo.com and check the address of their office.

Regulations

Binomo is regulated by the International Financial Commission which is proof of the provision of quality service.

Awards

The platform has a certificate by Verify my Trade. Binomo also received the FE and IAIR Awards for excellence in global finance and markets.

Sign up and log in

Sign up on Binomo is really convenient. To start, choose on the web page Hindi, English, or any other language and follow this tutorial:

1. Open the login page on www.binomo.com.

2. Type in email and password.

3. Choose a currency to trade. You can’t change it after registration.

4. Read and accept the Client Agreement.

5. Click on “Create account”.

6. Sign in using the email and password created.

To get another account, make sure to check how to close the old one as having a few accounts is against regulations.

Note! To join an affiliate program and become a partner, register on BinPartner and earn extra profit by referring traders to Binomo.

Tutorials on how to trade on Binomo

Beginners might ask how to make money on Binomo but this is incorrect - you can’t make money but you have an opportunity to get extra income, as well as learn and trade.

Then what is this platform all about and how does it work?

Demo account

A demo account on Binomo is a great opportunity for traders' education. It provides virtual $1000 for training.

Help center

Head to the Help Center on Binomo which is like Wikipedia containing tips and FAQ. You can also contact a support manager via email or live chat.

Strategies

Binomo provides trading strategies, however, no strategy guarantees a 100% result on trade. Don’t ask what is a winning strategy and how to play here as Binomo is not a game. Trading requires experience and in-depth analysis of the market.

Note! The use of signals and bots is against Binomo regulation.

Tournament

Participate in free and paid contests on Binomo. Find the trophy icon to join and get empowerment for further trading.

Deposit and Withdrawal

Before you start trading, learn first how to invest and withdraw money from the platform. There are various deposit methods on Binomo. In India, investment can be made through deposit options like NetBanking, UPI, PayTm, Indian exchanger, or GlobePay. Although, payments through e.g. Paypal aren’t available. Binomo doesn’t charge any withdrawal fee vs IQ option where traders have to pay $31 for each bank transfer.

Withdrawal of money on Binomo is possible through the same payment systems used to deposit and takes from a few minutes to three days or more depending on the account status and payment method.

Note! The minimum withdrawal amount on Binomo is $10 whereas the minimum deposit amount - $5.

Verification of your Binomo account may be requested by the company. Formerly it could take some time, but now - just a few minutes thanks to automatic verification service.

Bonuses

Binomo offers three types of bonuses:

● Welcome bonus 25% on a free account;

● Non-deposit bonuses (promotions/from a manager on a VIP account);

● Deposit bonuses are applied when depositing (depend on the account status).

What’s a bonus code or how to apply the coupon to deposit (f.e. 100%) on Binomo? Read more on the terms and conditions section.

Binomo mobile app

Search for the Binomo logo to find the mobile app on Google Play/AppStore, download it, and log in.

For iOS and Android

Binomo offers a free app for investing and trading on Android and iOS. Facing issues with installation on Android don’t hack the app, just download an APK: https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.

For PC

There is no Binomo app for PC or software for computers (both Windows and Mac). Login through the desktop version of the website.

Conclusion

We can consider Binomo as a trusted online broker offering traders the opportunity to get additional income. However, trading is always connected with the risk of losing funds.

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)

Live TV