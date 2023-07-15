trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635836
Aman Gupta, Founder Of boAt, Accompanies PM Modi In His France Visit, Says 'Our Time Has Come'



New Delhi: Aman Gupta, the founder of boAt, recently accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India on a visit to France. This trip marked a significant moment for new-age entrepreneurs like Aman, as they were being invited to state visits alongside established entrepreneurs. It reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India.

"I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India," he expressed his delight to the Indian government in a tweet. 

During the visit, Aman had the honor of speaking about the Make In India campaign and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO Forum. He also had the opportunity to meet with French ministers, bureaucrats, and corporates, further strengthening ties between the two nations. A highlight of the trip was witnessing the Bastille Day Parade, where the Indian Contingent performed "Sare Jahaan Se Acha," filling Aman's heart with happiness and pride.

These experiences have reinforced Aman's belief that India is entering an era where it stands strong alongside the world. It has filled him with hope for the future of the nation. Aman Gupta encourages everyone to work together to build an even stronger India in the coming years.

