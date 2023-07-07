Amazon CEO Demands A Detailed Report As Priyanka Chopra's High-Budget Show 'Citadel' Fails to Perform Well On Prime

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra’s high-budget OTT show on Amazon Prime ‘Citadel’ failed to make a mark to the audience. According to the reports, the company spent over Rs 2,000 crore for the show with high expectations. However, it failed to impress not only critiques but audience as well.

A new Bloomberg report mentioned that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has asked the prime production team for a detailed budget analysis for Amazon’s big, high-budget shows, most of them failed to perform well on the OTT platform. Amidst the ongoing layoffs and cost-cutting expenses, the development holds a key information and cast fear among the staff.

The report said that Amazon spent over $100 million on several shows including Daisy Jones & the Six, The Power, Dead Ringers and The Peripheral, none of them entered into the list of most watched shows list in the US.



While the mega-budget series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, reportedly costing Amazon $400 million, faced challenges retaining its audience throughout its debut season, it is another show that has drawn considerable scrutiny. Citadel, which underwent a significant creative overhaul after Amazon discarded the original version delivered by creator Josh Appelbaum, now relies on a new iteration that demanded an additional investment of at least $80 million from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo. According to Bloomberg, Citadel managed to crack Nielsen's top 10 chart only once, trailing behind Netflix's Barbecue Showdown.

The Season Of Layoffs

Amid the fear of recession and downward growth trend, many big tech companies have laid off a large population of employees in the past few months. Earlier, Amazon announced its plans to lay off 9,000 more jobs, apart from earlier 9,000 jobs for cost-cutting measures. It said in the memo that it would cut the jobs gradually in the coming months.