Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat after arrival in India

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon`s global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is on India visit, paid homage to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday. Bezos, who is ranked amongst topmost global billionaires, also took to Twitter and shared a video of his visit to Raj Ghat.

In the video, Bezos, wearing a white kurta-pyjama and orange high-necked waistcoat, can be seen laying a wreath on the memorial site.

"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," his tweet said.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Tuesday. He is expected to attend an event organised by Amazon for MSMEs and later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, he is also likely to meet top Indian businessmen and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Bezos` India visit comes at a time when the e-commerce player is facing an anti-trust investigation on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India.

It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.

Ahead of his arrival in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.

Finding merit in the allegations levelled by traders` body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission asked its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.

Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have threatened to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos` visit.

(With Agency inputs)