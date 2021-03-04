हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon changes its app icon that resembled German dictator, faces heat from netizens

Global e-commerce giant considered this request and has updated its logo. The spokesperson of the company said, "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep."

Amazon changes its app icon that resembled German dictator, faces heat from netizens

Amazon changed its logo after 5 years and now it has faced heat from the netizens. Amazon which changed its logo in January sported a blue tape strip over the Amazon smile. The company was compelled to update its logo to a new design after many netizens complained it to resemble the German dictator Adolf Hitler's toothbrush moustache.

Global e-commerce giant considered this request and has updated its logo. The spokesperson of the company said, "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep."

Many people expressed their views on Twitter regarding Amazon's logo. One user tweeted by saying that she can not think of buying anything from Amazon now.

 

Another user tweeted by saying that the updated logo looks like the Aang from Avatar 

Amazon updated its app and changed the app icon on iOS on Monday (February 22) and for Android, the app icon saw a change on Monday (March 1). The icon saw a visual update where the blue strip appears to be like a folded over piece of tape.

This is not the first time in India for such an incident. Recently, the fashion apparel company Myntra faced heat from customers for its logo. The logo was considered offensive towards women and the company instantly changed the logo and published an apology for the same. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonAmazon Logoamazon appAmazon app icon
Next
Story

Jet Airways deal will put country's airports at risk, read this exclusive report from Zee News

Must Watch

PT13M17S

kiska bengal: will poor be heard in this election?