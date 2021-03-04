Amazon changes its app icon that resembled German dictator, faces heat from netizens

Amazon changed its logo after 5 years and now it has faced heat from the netizens. Amazon which changed its logo in January sported a blue tape strip over the Amazon smile. The company was compelled to update its logo to a new design after many netizens complained it to resemble the German dictator Adolf Hitler's toothbrush moustache.

Global e-commerce giant considered this request and has updated its logo. The spokesperson of the company said, "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep."

Many people expressed their views on Twitter regarding Amazon's logo. One user tweeted by saying that she can not think of buying anything from Amazon now.

The updated amazon icon makes me not want to buy anything Lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/pSNoTXwWqN — (@Itsmochiqueen) March 3, 2021

Another user tweeted by saying that the updated logo looks like the Aang from Avatar

i keep thinking the new amazon app logo is aang from avatar pic.twitter.com/YkIdcvNruh — (@ixNOKES) March 2, 2021

Amazon updated its app and changed the app icon on iOS on Monday (February 22) and for Android, the app icon saw a change on Monday (March 1). The icon saw a visual update where the blue strip appears to be like a folded over piece of tape.

This is not the first time in India for such an incident. Recently, the fashion apparel company Myntra faced heat from customers for its logo. The logo was considered offensive towards women and the company instantly changed the logo and published an apology for the same.

