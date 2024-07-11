Amazon India Staff Claim Harsh Working Conditions: Forced To Stand For Hours, Denied Restroom Breaks

New Delhi: Amazon is in the headlines for its treatment of workers in India. Employees at warehouses and delivery centers have raised serious concerns about their working condition which includes limited restroom breaks and inadequate support for work-related injuries.

According to a survey by UNI Global Union and the Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA), 1,838 participants reported severe working conditions at Amazon's facilities in India. The survey further reported that 80% of warehouse workers find their work targets 'very difficult' to achieve. Moreover, 21.3% of all participants, including workers and delivery executives reported experiencing 'unsafe' working conditions under Amazon's policies.

Inadequate restroom breaks

Nearly 86% of warehouse workers and 28% of drivers claimed that Amazon provided inadequate restroom breaks. According to one worker, "Feedback for being late is given when you take more than 10 minutes in the washroom."

High work pressure

“My feet hurt a lot after work for 10 hours standing,” One former warehouse worker told UNI Global Group that their feet ache intensely after standing for 10 hours straight at work. Another current worker claimed that the workload is so overwhelming that staff rarely have the opportunity to chat with each other.

According to the researchers, one out of every five delivery partners surveyed reported suffering from work-related injuries. “I had an accident and no one helped me. I spent all my money,” one of the delivery staff said.

Insufficient Salaries

Workers also voiced concerns about not being allowed to take leaves, lacking respect in the workplace and receiving salaries that are insufficient to meet the high costs of living and basic needs.