Amazon to increase Prime membership fees by 50%: Check details here

New Delhi: Amazon is scheduled to raise the yearly subscription price of its Prime membership plan from Rs 999 to Rs 1499, up from the current Rs 999.

Even monthly and quarterly subscription rates for Amazon Prime membership, which includes Amazon Prime Video and one-day delivery of items on the e-commerce platform will also be hiked.

Amazon had previously announced that the price of Prime memberships in India would be raised from Rs 329 to Rs 459 for the three-month plan, and from Rs 129 to Rs 179 for the monthly plan.

According to Amazon Prime's FAQ website, the price of Amazon Prime in India has already increased. Customers can still get old rates through Amazon's limited deal, according to the company.

"You can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends," reads the official website of Amazon.

In an earlier statement, Amazon said, "Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers.

According to the company, newly raised prices will take effect on December 14.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime get one-day delivery on items featured on the company's e-commerce marketplace as well as access to its OTT platform Prime Video. Amazon Music, which claims 70 million ad-free songs, Amazon Prime Reading, and Prime Early Access to sale events are also included in the bundle.

