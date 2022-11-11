Amid massive layoffs, THIS Indian CEO offering jobs to FIRED Indian employees

New Delhi: Currently, Silicon Valley is experiencing significant employment losses. Around 3,700 employees from Twitter teams worldwide were recently let go. Shortly after, Meta, which is helmed by Mark Zuckerberg, declared that it will be laying off roughly 11,000 people from all of its teams globally. However, Meta and Twitter are hardly the only Silicon Valley tech firms to recently announce employment losses.

Earlier this year, Netflix let go of about 450 workers, Coinbase let go of about 1,100, and Robinhood let go of about 31 percent of its personnel. People who have left their dream professions are discussing their experiences on the internet, including how and why they were asked to do so.

An Indian CEO has now urged Indian workers who lost their jobs in the US and Canada to come back to India and work for his company at such a difficult time.

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade (1/3) Harsh Jain (harshjain85) November 7, 2022

Harsh Jain, the founder, and CEO of Dream11 has pledged to accommodate Indians, particularly those who have visa concerns, in his organisation in a number of tweets. "With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (especially those with visa concerns)," he wrote in a blog post. "Doing so will help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade."

shamelessplug if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturnsdreamsports.group. We DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in (2/3) November 7, 2022

In a different tweet, he requests that anyone who has lost their job or who knows someone who has lost their work send an email to the business inquiring about possible job openings. Feel free to contact us at indiareturnsdreamsports.group if you or someone you know fulfills the criteria listed above, he continued.