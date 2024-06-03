Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Across All Variants: Know Reason Behind Increase In Cost

New Delhi: The price of Amul milk across all variants has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre across the country. The new price will be effective from June 3, today. The increase in Amul milk prices has been announced by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). Notably, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets since February 2023.

Therefore, the Rs 2 per litre hike translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. With the latest hike in the prices, the 500 ml Amul buffalo milk is priced at Rs 36 while the cost of the 500 ml Amul Gold milk is Rs 33. The 500 ml Amul Shakti milk carries a price tag of Rs 30.

The price of a one-litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk has increased to Rs 56 from Rs 54. Similarly, a one-litre pouch of Amul Gold will now cost Rs 68, up from Rs 66. The price of a one-litre pouch of cow milk has risen by Rs 1 to Rs 57.

Adding further, the price of buffalo milk has been raised by Rs 3 per litre, now costing Rs 73 instead of Rs 70. Did you know why the Amul has increased the prices of pouch milk in the country?

Let's have a quick look at the most prominent reasons-

-The price hike in pouch milk is being done because of an increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk.

- the company's union member have increased farmers' price by approximately 6-8% compared to last year.

- The price hike will help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.