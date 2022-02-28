Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

New Delhi: Amul stated on Monday that it will raise the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre. According to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, the price increase applies to all milk varieties of the brand, including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well as cow and buffalo milk.

Amul Gold will now cost Rs 30 per 500 ml in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost Rs 27 per 500 ml.

"The Rs 2 per litre rise equates into a 4% increase in MRP, which is substantially lower than average food inflation," the corporation noted in an official statement.

The prices were previously raised by Rs 2 per litre in July of last year.

This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per Kg fat which is more than 5% over previous year," the statement said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," GCMMF said.

GCMMF had last hiked milk prices in July 2021 by Rs 2 per litre.

Live TV

#mute