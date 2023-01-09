Amul MD RS Sodhi resigns from the post with immediate effect on Monday; Jayen Mehta takes charge
Gujarat co-operative Milk federation ltd. also known as Amul’s MD RS Sodhi has been removed from the post with the immediate effect on Monday.
New Delhi: Amul’s managing director RS Sodhi has been removed from the post with the immediate effect. The decision was taken in the board meeting of the Federation at Gandhinagar. In his place, Jayen Mehta, COO of Amul has been given charge for MD as of now.
He had been incharged of Amul as MD since 2010.
This is a developing story.
