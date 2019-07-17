Anand Mahindra listens to Twitter advice; says plastic bottles will be banned from corporate boardrooms

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra listened to the advice given to him via twitter on the usage of plastic bottles in corporate boardrooms.

After a Twitter user pointed a photo of a meeting shared by him, asking him to instead replace them with steel bottles, Mahindra replied that he was embarassed to see them as well.

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," a woman tweeted. To this Mahindra said, "Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded.

Several researchs suggest that refilling plastic bottles again and again could actually be harmful to your health. That's because the plastic bottle you're constantly replenishing isn't made to be re-filled - meaning it could have the potential to leach chemicals and harbour harmful bacteria.