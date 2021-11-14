Anand Mahindra recalls childhood by sharing a throwback pic from 1972

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra's Twitter account is full of motivational posts and videos. The Chairman of Mahindra Group routinely uses the microblogging site to share fond childhood memories and stories. Mahindra reminisced on his teenage years in his most recent post, which included a photo of himself. The post quickly went viral.

Mahindra uploaded a photo of himself from 1972, when he was a young child of 17 years old, on Twitter. Mahindra wrote in the caption about how he used to spend his weekends, and it will make you homesick.

“Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17. A friend and I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’, taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road. The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out and we would sing ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’,” read the caption of the post.

Have you been reminded of many fond childhood memories as a result of this post? You're not alone, to be sure. Since being shared two hours ago, the post has received over 6,400 likes. Others included heart emoticons in their replies, while others shared their favourite memories in the comments area.

"So nice!" one netizen exclaimed to Mahindra. "What happened between 'Musafir hoon Yaaron' and THE MAHINDRA?" you might wonder. He responded by quoting a great line from the song.

On November 8, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Anand Mahindra with the Padma Bhushan award for his contributions to trade and industry.

Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude to everyone who congratulated him on earning the Padma Bhushan on Twitter. The award ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

