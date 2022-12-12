Anand Mahindra shares video of aeroplane that almost hits a bridge, but SOMETHING ELSE happens

New Delhi: The video of an aeroplane gliding almost directionless and hitting a bridge will make your heart skip a bit. However your anxiety is only momentary, as you find out that it is not a real aeroplane but a rather dummy/toy aircraft.

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a short video of an aircraft that flies over a water tank and almost seems like hitting a bridge, when some boys present there catch it --only to later find that it was not a real aeroplane.

Taking the video as an example Mahindra explains that our troubles and fears are also similar. Sometimes we overthink and imagine our troubles to be bigger than actually they are. Mahindra also explains that we should not over-stress ourselves, as the solutions too are in our hands.

"This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me,".

At the time of writing this article, Mahindra's post garnered 754 Retweets, 31 Quote Tweets and 7,402K Likes. Anand Mahindra is quite a popular industrialist on Twitter. His quirky, witty and sarcastic messages have always won the heart of netizens.