SBI HIRING: Last date to submit application today for post of SBI Officers on regular and contract basis, check details

New Delhi: Today is the last date to submit application today for post of SBI Officers on regular and contract basis. State Bank of India has announced that it is recruiting Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis for multiple positions. The online registration of application for SBI recruitment opened on 22nd November 2022 while the last date to file the application form is 12 December 2022, said SBI.

SBI has announced the following:

Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Contract Basis

Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Regular Basis -credit Analyst

Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Regular Basis



The Bank has tweeted:

State Bank Of India is recruiting Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis for multiple positions.



To apply, visit: https://t.co/TquwQ1JeG0



Hurry Up! Registration closes soon.#JoinSBIFamily #SBI #StateBankofIndia #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/OOm2WCA0GB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 7, 2022

Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Regular Basis

Recruitment has been announced for: Manager (Projects-Digital Payments), Manager (Projects-Digital Payments/Cards) and Manager (Projects-Digital Platforms)



Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Contract Basis

Recruitment has been announced for: Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces)



Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers On Regular Basis -credit Analyst

Recruitment has been announced for: Manager (Credit Analyst)



Meanwhile, SBI has cautioned that the Bank never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers.

If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above, SBI has said.