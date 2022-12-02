Anand Mahindra shares video of desi six-seater EV bike; Netizens hail India's 'Power of Jugaad' -- Watch video here

New Delhi: Getting impressed with the ingenuity, creativity, and innovation of a rural man, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of him with the EV bike on his official twitter handle. The man can be seen in the video using his self-created six seater EV two-wheeler to drive his friends all together on the metallic road. Calling necessity is the mother of invention, Mahindra said this device could find global application like a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres.

The creator claimed that it could run 150 km on one charge and cost Rs 8-10 only. Morever, the cumulative cost of producing this item was merely Rs 10-12 thousands.

ALSO READ | THESE India companies have highest female participation in the total workforce, according to latest report - In PICS

“With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on Thursday.

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

ALSO READ | THESE are world's most expensive cities to live in 2022, according to latest report -- In PICS

His video has received good response with over 634.4k views, over 35k likes and over 4k retweets.

However, one Twitter user objected the concept and said the idea is great for loops like zoo, park, corp complexes. But it wouldn’t fit for general traffic. He listed down the problem this great idea might have faced including turning radius, centrifugal balance when turning, suspensions on uneven roads, no space for luggage, and battery capacity on high load.

Its great idea for closed loops like in zoo, park, corp complexes, wont be fit fr general traffic bcz

1.Turning radius

2.Centrifugal balance when turning

3.Suspension on uneven roads

4. no space for luggage

5. Battery capacity on high load — deepkamal singh (@dks__) December 1, 2022

Netizens hail the power of ‘Jugaad’ and react by sharing different ‘jugaads’

Another user has posted a tractor which is being used both for pumping groundwater out for agriculture and transporting people/things. He has termed it the ‘Original Great Indian “Jugaad” vehicle. He said that there is a rise of ‘Jugaad technology’ that is Grassroot level Indian Design Thinking.

Remembering the Original Great Indian "Jugaad" vehicle. Dual use of pumping groundwater out for agriculture and transporting people/things.

And this is at least 3 decades if not more old...gave rise to "Jugaad Technology" - the Grassroot Level Indian Design Thinking! pic.twitter.com/BhoPEf4FPi — Sanjay Sen (@SanjaySen) December 2, 2022

This one is also nice pic.twitter.com/5SNnr0dAYE December 1, 2022

Human powered alternatives are already available. This one is from Ghent, Belgium. And you can also have fun while going around in it pic.twitter.com/pknpZuXlUR — Sandeep Srivastava (@PeopleFusion) December 2, 2022

That's how they react.