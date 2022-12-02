topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
VIRAL VIDEO

Anand Mahindra shares video of desi six-seater EV bike; Netizens hail India's 'Power of Jugaad' -- Watch video here

The creator of the bike claimed that it could run 150 km on one charge and cost Rs 8-10 only. Morever, the cumulative cost of producing this bike was merely Rs 10-12 thousands. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anand Mahindra praises the innovation, and creativity of a rural man.
  • The rural man has created by himself a six-seater two wheeler with local equipment.
  • Netizens call it the power of 'Jugaad'.

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra shares video of desi six-seater EV bike; Netizens hail India's 'Power of Jugaad' -- Watch video here

New Delhi: Getting impressed with the ingenuity, creativity, and innovation of a rural man, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of him with the EV bike on his official twitter handle. The man can be seen in the video using his self-created six seater EV two-wheeler to drive his friends all together on the metallic road. Calling necessity is the mother of invention, Mahindra said this device could find global application  like a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres.

The creator claimed that it could run 150 km on one charge and cost Rs 8-10 only. Morever, the cumulative cost of producing this item was merely Rs 10-12 thousands. 

ALSO READ | THESE India companies have highest female participation in the total workforce, according to latest report - In PICS

“With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on Thursday.

ALSO READ | THESE are world's most expensive cities to live in 2022, according to latest report -- In PICS

His video has received good response with over 634.4k views, over 35k likes and over 4k retweets.

However, one Twitter user objected the concept and said the idea is great for loops like zoo, park, corp complexes. But it wouldn’t fit for general traffic. He listed down the problem this great idea might have faced including turning radius, centrifugal balance when turning, suspensions on uneven roads, no space for luggage, and battery capacity on high load.

Netizens hail the power of ‘Jugaad’ and react by sharing different ‘jugaads’

Another user has posted a tractor which is being used both for pumping groundwater out for agriculture and transporting people/things. He has termed it the ‘Original Great Indian “Jugaad” vehicle. He said that there is a rise of ‘Jugaad technology’ that is Grassroot level Indian  Design Thinking.

That's how they react.

Live Tv

Viral videoAnand Mahindra postsix-seater two wheelerDesi six passenger EV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend