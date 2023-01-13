topStoriesenglish
Anand Mahindra shares video of Laurel and Hardy dancing to Natu Natu song from RRR, wins hearts on internet

Netizens are absolutely loving the video with several of them stating that such tweets make Anand Mahindra's account worth following.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is surely one of the most loved biz honchos on Twitter for his sense of humour and for his relevant tweets. Sharing a video where comedy duo Laurel and Hardy are shown dancing to Natu Natu song from RRR, Mahindra captions the tweet as a perfect Friday feeling, stating that even Laurel and Hardy can't resist naatu naatu!

"No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past..L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Naatu Naatu` recently won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` has music by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose. The song was also released in Hindi as `Naacho Naacho`, in Tamil as `Naattu Koothu`, in Kannada as `Halli Naatu` and in Malayalam as `Karinthol`. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.


Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

