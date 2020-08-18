Anand Mahindra tweets about three life lessons that we can learn from Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, an avid twitter user shared his story on noticing former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the first time and the lesson that the latter taught.

The M&M Chairman shared his memory of noticing MS Dhoni for his hairstyle and the impact that the former cricketer had created.

Anand Mahindra tweeted that it was his mother who pointed Dhoni out on TV, and was ‘intrigued by his hairstyle’. Dhoni, Mahindra said, reminded him that to make an impact, one has to : a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out.

“Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday,” Tweeted Mahindra.

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I'm no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Autust 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old took to his official Instagram account to confirm that he is calling curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long international career.

Sharing a video of his cricket journey, the former Indian skipper thanked everyone for their love and support throughout his cricket career.

Under his captaincy, Dhoni had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format, guiding the side to 110 wins and 74 defeats.The wicketkeeper-batsman had also led India in 60 Test matches and helped the team clinch 27 wins.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).