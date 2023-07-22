trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638713
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra's Epic Throwback Pic: Yes, It Is Mahindra Group Chairman Playing Chess On Honeymoon - Have You Seen It?

He mentioned the photo where he was holding a chessboard in the comment, adding that he is now practising his moves by playing chess online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Anand Mahindra's Epic Throwback Pic: Yes, It Is Mahindra Group Chairman Playing Chess On Honeymoon - Have You Seen It?

New Delhi: The Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, is well-known for being active on social media, notably Twitter. He frequently discloses details about his personal life, business tactics, and opinions on numerous subjects. He is also well known for his love of chess, and on July 20, the day following International Chess Day, he published a post with a trip down memory lane.

On his honeymoon, Anand Mahindra visited Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where he posted a throwback photo of himself playing chess on a marble table. He mentioned the photo where he was holding a chessboard in the comment, adding that he is now practising his moves by playing chess online.

And since we're on the subject of chess, I should have shared this on #InternationalChessDay yesterday. Throughout the Global Chess League, I was frequently asked if I played chess myself. So I dug around in my photo book and found this picture from my Agra honeymoon," he tweeted.

Anand Mahindra continued, "No, that wasn’t a robotic board I was playing, I was just posing for my wife’s camera! I’m trying to brush up my skills now online & today I would open with the standard e4 instead of the d4 I seem to have tried then…".

