Apple added a useful secret button to your iPhone, here’s how to use it

US-based electronics giant Apple has a tendency of refreshing its software design with each new version of iOS. But Apple has gone a step ahead with the launch of iOS 14 and it has added a new secret button to every Apple smartphone which can update to iOS 14.

It is to be noted that the new secret button is not a physical button but it is a new way to launch a feature on-screen without using the touchscreen. Called “Back Tap”, this secret button allows iPhone users to use the rear case of the smartphone as a button.

The iPhone users can just tap on the aluminium or glass case at the back of their smartphones to launch several new functions, like launching the Control Centre, or switching on the Mute function, controlling the volume, or taking a screenshot. Apple iPhone users can also use “Back Tap” to trigger any of the Siri shortcuts.

The iPhone users will also be allowed to set separate functions for a double-tap as well as a triple-tap. You can enter your favourite group chat on WhatsApp by double-tapping your index finger on the back of your iPhone and triple-tapping could open a blank tweet draft in Twitter. Triple tapping on the back of iPhone could also take the users to the camera and some other functions.

To set-up an option for “Back Tap”, you ned to launch the Settings app, before heading to Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. You will then need to choose whether you’re setting the shortcut for a “Double Tap” or a “Triple Tap”.

If you are yet to update to iOS14, head to Settings > General > Software Update. If the option to download and update to iOS 14 is not showing in your phone, it’s possible your smartphone is not compatible with the latest upgrade.

It is to be noted that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which were launched few weeks ago, ship with iOS 14.1 out of the box.