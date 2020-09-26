Apple's smallest phone in new series 'iPhone 12 'Mini' may be launched in October, check details

NEW DELHI: Apple is likely to release its smallest phone in the new series that will be named 'iPhone 12 'Mini' next month. Along with this, Apple is also expected to launch four new iPhones next month with striking new features.

Its new line-up will likely include a 5.4-inch variant, two 6.1-inch models, and a high-end 6.7-inch variant.

A report suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone will be an entry-level smartphone and will likely be called the iPhone Mini.

The leak further suggests that the 6.1-inch model will be simply called the iPhone 12, which is in contrast with earlier reports that suggested the model will be called iPhone 12 Max.

The other two models will be known as iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to the report.

According to the report, the iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini.

At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a 5.8-inch device. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to hold a special event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between USD 699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around USD 799-849.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between USD 1,100 to $1,200.