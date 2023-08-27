New Delhi: The vintage handwritten Apple ad by Steve Jobs was sold at the whopping price of $175,759 (Rs 1.7 crore) in an auction. The spotlight was on a handwritten advertisement for the iconic Apple-1 Computer, a document meticulously crafted by none other than the visionary co-founder himself, Steve Jobs. This remarkable artifact not only unveils the birth of Apple but also offers a glimpse into Jobs' foresight and meticulous attention to detail that would reshape the tech landscape.

The auction was held by auction by Boston-based RR Auction who had previously conducted auction of several souvenir of Apple, including a functional Apple-1 Computer signed by Steve Wozniak ($223,520), a signed 1976 Apple Computer Check No. 2 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak ($135,261), and a pristine, factory-sealed first-generation 8GB iPhone ($55,999).

The artifact is a draft of an original advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer, penned by Steve Jobs in its entirety. This piece of history transports us back to the inception of Apple, where Jobs started the revolutionary journey from his parents' garage. The ad exudes his signature, inscribed in lowercase print as "steven jobs." The document bears contact details, including the address and phone number of Jobs' parents, marking the original headquarters of the nascent Apple Computer Company.



Beyond being a historical memento, this handwritten ad illuminates the technical intricacies of the groundbreaking Apple-1. Designed to operate with microprocessors like 6800, 6501, or 6502, Jobs advocated for the latter two due to software compatibility. The ad underscores the expandability of the Apple-1 to 65K through an edge connector, featuring 58 integrated circuits, including 16 dedicated to 8K RAM. Notably, Jobs alluded to the arrival of "basic on the way (ROM)," a hint of things to come in the form of the Apple II.

Perhaps the most fascinating facet of the advertisement is the pricing strategy Jobs proposed. A mere $75 was set for the "board only + manual," a testament to his confidence in the product's value. This ad echoes the original version published in the July 1976 edition of Interface Magazine, marking Apple's first public stride from a garage-based startup to an industry-transforming force.

Accompanying the handwritten ad were two color glossy Polaroid photos taken at The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. These captivating images showcase a fully assembled Apple-1 computer board, complete with peripherals. Steve Jobs' annotations on one of the photos offer an intimate glimpse into his perfectionism, noting a slight blur due to camera movement.

The auction event was an assembly of Apple milestonesConclusion: The legacy of Apple and its legendary co-founder, Steve Jobs, is one that continues to captivate the world. This auction not only rekindled the early sparks of innovation but also highlighted the enduring allure of artifacts that connect us to the genesis of technological marvels.