Are you on notice period? THIS company is offering 10% salary hike with 'No Hard Feelings'

New Delhi: A US marketing company called Gorilla 76 is receiving attention for an innovative policy that they have outlined for their staff. The company offers a 10% raise to workers who are on their notice period. The company's founder, Jon Franko, recently shared a post on LinkedIn in which he described how and why they encourage an employee to resign. Jon claims that the company will increase an employee's pay by 10% as soon as they give their six weeks' notice. Jon posted the peculiar company policy online and added, "And we promise, no hard feelings."

“From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months,” Jon stated in the post.

This policy, according to Jon, encourages people to "do something different if they are feeling stuck or in the wrong place" Jon calls this approach "way better than the normal two-week sprint" because it allows the company to make the switch as seamless as possible while also encouraging the employee to seek out better options.

Another example given by Jon is of an "extremely talented" worker who was "ready for something different" and who informed the company of his intentions to leave. In response, the company increased his pay by 10% while looking for a replacement.

Of course, we don't want people to leave. That's why the company's incentive is to make the transition "as seamless as possible," Jon adds. But assuming they will all retire with us is foolish. As Jon concludes the post, "Our strategy is to make transitions as seamless as possible.