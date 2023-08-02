Around 15% Of Unicorn Startups Have At Least One Woman Founder, Says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in India around 15 per cent of unicorn startups have at least one woman founder.

"In India, about 15 per cent of unicorn startups have at least one woman founder. Our goal should be to create a level platform where women achievers become the norm. At the same time, we need to ensure that the burden of care and domestic work is appropriately addressed," PM Modi said in his virtual address at the G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Highlighting the increasing role of women in governance, the prime minister gave the example of President Droupadi Murmu.



"President of India Droupadi Murmu sets an inspiring example herself. She comes from a humble tribal background but now leads the world’s largest democracy and serves as the commander-in-chief of the world's second-largest defence force," he said.

He added that today, more women are enrolling in higher education than men.

"In India, we also have one of the highest percentages of female pilots in civil aviation and female pilots in the Indian Air Force are now flying fighter aircraft. Women officers are being deployed in operational roles," the prime minister informed.

PM Modi also said that India is making rapid strides in women's empowerment.

"With women, the world prospers. 46 per cent of elected officials are women. More than 80 per cent of nurses and midwives in India are women," he said in his address.