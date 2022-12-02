topStoriesenglish
ASHNEER GROVER

Ashneer Grover says got Bigg Boss offer after no invite from Shark Tank India 2

In the second season of Shark Tank India, CarDekho Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain has replaced Grover as a judge.

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

New Delhi: Former BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, who has not been invited to be part of immensely-popular Shark Tank India Season 2 as a judge, has revealed that he received an offer from hit reality TV show Big Boss.

However, Grover told Red FM that he will not join the Big Boss madness as "failed people go there, not successful people".

In the second season of Shark Tank India, CarDekho Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain has replaced Grover as a judge.

The other judges, who were also part of the Season 1 team, are Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of BoAt, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

When asked if Shark Tank India makers could not afford him anymore, Grover said: "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (Affordability is not just about money, it's also about status)".

Former BharatPe Founder and CEO Grover has written his memoir called 'Doglapan' (double standards) - the Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups' which will be available this month.

Billed as an "unfettered story of Ashneer Grover - the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Startup India", the memoir is being called a "raw, gut-wrenching in its honesty and completely from the heart, storytelling at its finest".

After allegedly swindling fintech platform BharatPe, Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have also formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Ltd, and are set to launch a third startup.

The nature of the startup is not known yet.

