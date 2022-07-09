New Delhi: According to Tofler data, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited in the aftermath of the BharatPe disaster.

Grover had tweeted on June 14, while celebrating his birthday, "Today is my 40th birthday. Some will argue that I've lived a complete life and seen more things than most. Value was created for future generations." Read More: Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla chief's version on the breach of merger agreement

"It's time to shake up another industry. The Third Unicorn has arrived "he went on to hint at the company's name. Read More: Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal; company vows legal action to enforce merger agreement

According to Tofler data, Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Grover was previously the MD and co-founder of BharatPe, a fintech company he helped develop from the ground up, until his abrupt departure due to charges of financial irregularities. BharatPe became a member of the unicorn club in August of last year.

Grover and his wife have both claimed that their dismissal from BharatPe was unjustified, blaming CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Ashneer Grover was formerly affiliated with Grofers, which is another unicorn. Until August 2017, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers (now Blinkit). As a result, the mention of constructing a "third unicorn" appears.

A 'unicorn' is a privately held startup with a $1 billion valuation.