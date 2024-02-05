New Delhi: The third season of Shark Tank India has kicked off bringing fresh excitement and sparking comparisons between the current judge, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and the former judge, BharatPe's ex-Managing Director Ashneer Grover. Fans are buzzing about a recent video where Goyal with a keen eye for detail questions contestants on precision and grammar.

In the video, Goyal stressed the importance of attention to detail expressing that minor errors can significantly impact decisions in a professional setting. He specifically questioned a participant about the unusual length of a provided phone number underscoring the need for accuracy. (Also Read: Paytm Customers More Than Welcome To SBI, Says Chairman Khara)

Goyal suggested that Shark Tank India participants should have been more careful particularly as they were presenting to potential investors on national television. Drawing parallels with the professional world he noted that job seekers often face rejection due to even the smallest grammatical errors on their resumes. (Also Read: Rs 1 Lakh Penalty For Tobacco Product Makers If They Fail To Do THIS)

When Shark Deepinder Goyal goes into ‘Shark-mode’!



Ashneer Grover and Deepinder Goyal, both prominent figures in the business and investment world share some notable similarities in their roles as judges on Shark Tank India. Both are recognized for their direct and straightforward approaches. Both of them are unhesitant in providing constructive criticism and pointing out flaws in entrepreneurs' business proposals.

After the video circulated online many users reacted referring to Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal as as "soft Ashneer Grover" or "Ashneer Grover lite." One user expressed, "Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is a fantastic addition to Shark Tank and might be the next Ashneer Grover."

Another user praised Goyal for skillfully highlighting small faults in a presentation, stating, "The way he pointed out the minor flaws in 'WTF fitness' was impressive; he comes across as a milder version of Ashneer Grover."

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato previously served as a management consultant at Bain and Company in New Delhi before venturing into the world of entrepreneurship. The concept of an online restaurant information service, inspired by the demand for menu cards among colleagues, took shape during his time at Bain.

In 2008, Deepinder departed from Bain to establish Zomato (initially known as foodiebay) from his apartment.Since then, he has played a crucial role in overseeing strategy and product development for the platform. Deepinder holds a degree in Mathematics and Computing from IIT Delhi, graduating in 2005 and originally hails from Muktsar in Punjab.