Asian Paints Ultima Protek - A Paint that Proteks the Beauty of Your House

Building a home requires a lot of love, labour, care, and money. While the inhabitants of the house often come up with bright ideas and suggestions to beautify the interiors, little is done to keep the exterior of the home presentable and safe from the adversities of nature over the years. While nature will not change its course, you can undoubtedly choose a paint that will effectively protect your home from the vagaries of nature and keep it vibrant and beautiful round the clock. And, this is where the Asian Paints Ultima Protek Lamination Wala Exterior Paint takes the game to a whole new level.

As the name suggests, Ultima Protek offers protection to your home by laminating it. Yes, you heard it right, we said by laminating your home and by lamination, we do not mean covering it with a layer of plastic, literally, but laminate it with the Ultima Protek Lamination Wala Exterior Paint. Still confused? Well, then read below to find out more.

The Asian Paints Ultima Protek promises to protect your precious abode from the whims of nature. Constant exposure to sun, rain, and dust can affect the appearance of the exterior of the house. It can lead to fading of colour, chipping off paint, dampness, cracks, fungus, and making the house appear as gloomy as night. However, with Ultima Protek, let the rain bring its heaviest downpour, let the sun scorch your home with all its brightest rays, or let the gust bring the dust, the Lamination Wala Exterior Paint will stand as your house’s knight in laminated armour and provide the ultimate protection it deserves.

Aided with laminated guard technology, the Ultima Protek Lamination Wala Exterior Paint offers complete shielding to the exterior of the house from rain, dust, and sun. It provides a first-ever 10 years performance warranty as well to facilitate you to keep your home as perfect and vibrant as in the picture you imagined, day and night.

To learn more about how the Ultima Protek Lamination Wala Exterior Paint works, check out the ad starring Ranbir Kapoor in a never before seen avatar.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)