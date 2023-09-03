Audio & Video Calling, Job Search Feature, Live Video Streaming: How Elon Musk Is Forging His Dream Everything App Brick By Brick Through 'X'

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has spared no effort in pursuing his ambitious vision: creating a super app that consolidates major features into one unified platform, referred to as 'X.' This endeavor gained momentum following the acquisition of the popular microblogging website Twitter. Musk and his team have been tirelessly adding new functionalities to the app, ranging from video and audio calling to podcast hosting and even job searching, all in a bid to create an all-encompassing platform where users need not look elsewhere.

The transformation began with the rebranding of Twitter, typically associated with microblogging, into 'X.' Since then, significant changes have been underway to redefine its identity as a super app.

Emphasis on Creators and the Creator Economy:

Musk initiated a program that shares ad revenue with platform creators, enabling them to earn a livelihood while maintaining their independence. Creators recently received their first payouts, which were substantial, depending on views and impressions. Notably, this revenue-sharing program is exclusively available to subscribers who opt for the verified monthly subscription version.

Video and Audio Calls Coming to X:

Elon Musk announced that 'X' is actively working on enabling users to make audio and video calls on the platform. This move directly challenges the dominance of instant messaging services. The feature will be accessible across iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, without the need for a phone number. 'X' will also offer dynamic encryption controls.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Podcast Posting:

Elon Musk encouraged users to post podcasts on 'X,' citing its simplicity and broad distribution potential as reasons to do so.

I recommend strongly recommend posting your podcast on X. It’s easy and will get incredible distribution! https://t.co/z3L6lOloCT August 26, 2023

Introducing Live Streamig Video:

The platform is constantly improving its video and media capabilities. Users will soon be able to post up to 2 hours of 1080p or 3 hours of 720p content. Live video streaming is also getting an upgrade to compete with YouTube. 'X' will soon support Airplay for streaming videos to TVs. Other enhancements include picture-in-picture playback, improved mobile live broadcasting quality, and immersive video players for Android and iOS.

Follow @X to learn about features & bug fixes.



Please comment about any upgrades you want or problems we need to address! https://t.co/fCejq81Vmz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023

Job Search Option to Rival LinkedIn:

In response to a user's question about LinkedIn, Elon Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the platform's cringe factor and requested resumes or bios to be emailed instead. He teased the development of an 'X' competitor to LinkedIn, which he deemed "cool." In preparation for this, 'X' will update its privacy policy to collect users' biometric data, such as photographs of their faces and educational backgrounds.

People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed.



We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2023

As 'X' continues to evolve, Elon Musk's vision of a super app offering a comprehensive range of features appears to be on its way to becoming a reality.