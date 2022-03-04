Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52: Here's a look at his net worth

New Delhi: Shane Warne, an Australian cricket legend, died at the age of 52. He is believed to have died as a result of a heart attack.

Warne's management issued a brief statement stating that he died in Thailand after a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was discovered unresponsive in his villa and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was unable to be resuscitate," according to the statement. "The family begs privacy at this time and will share additional details in due course," the statement continued.

What is Shane Warne's net worth? Shane Warne is one of the world's wealthiest cricketers. His net worth is estimated to be $50 million by Celebrity Net Worth. The retired cricketer used to enjoy a luxury lifestyle and possesses several things with this net worth.

His net worth is composed of his entire earnings as a former Australian cricket player from Cricket Australia. It also covers his revenues from several brand sponsorships, business interests, and ownership of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Australian cricketer was widely regarded as the finest spinner to ever play the game, having played 145 Tests and taking 708 wickets.

Warne, a famous figure in international cricket, has played 145 Tests for Australia since his debut in 1992, taking 708 wickets. Warne took 293 scalps in 194 ODI outings. He was also named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century after claiming 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career from 1992 to 2007.

