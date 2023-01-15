Author questions Shark Tank India judges' creds, compares Namita Thapar to Ananya Pandey - Read here

New Delhi: The second season of the Shark Tank India has been a topic of conversation since the start. After the successful run of the first Shark Tank season, the another part has come of the Shark Tank India with a little tweak to replace Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover with CarDekho founder Amit Jain. From the start, the second season is one of the debated topics on Linkedin with netizens expressing their opinions regarding the season and about its judges.

A popular author Ankit Uttam in his new linkedin post has talked about how Shark Tank India hasn’t worked for him from the first season unlike the US counterpart. He said the judges in the US version of the show, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Rober Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are running businesses that actually turned a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses.

Author Ankit Uttam in his post said that one of the Sharks Namita Thapar's credentials seemed similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood. He rhetorically asked if somebody heard nepotism in the story. “Namita Thapar is NOT the founder of her company Emcure Pharma. It's her father who started it and still is its CEO,” he wrote in the post.

Author Ankit has done a research to dig deeper into the businesses of each Shark in the Indian counterpart from Season 1.

In his research and analysis on businesses run by these Sharks, it is reported that most of them were running in losses. The writer argued that One of the sharks Vineeta Singh’s SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of INR 75 Cr in FY22 up from INR 21.1 Cr in Fiscal year FY 21. Similarly, others like Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart, Amit Jain’s CarDekho and Bharat Pe posted a consolidated loss of INR 102.3 Cr, Rs 246.5 Cr and Rs 5,594 Cr in FY 22. Speaking on the first season judge Ashneer Grover, the writer said Ashneer was removed recently from the company so these losses would be also under his leadership since he was the CEO for the major part of the FY22.

“Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth for the first time since inception had posted a profit for FY22 at INR 14.44 Cr after suffering losses of Rs. 1,332 crore in FY21 and ₹428 crore in FY20. Also the company has reported a 4 crore net profit for the first half of FY23. So the company has just lately begun turning profitable. Also a recent Mint news report states that they are going for an IPO at a valuation figure of INR 24000 Cr. 24000 Crore when the profits are just 14 crore!” the writer posted.

The writer argued that only Aman Gupta’s Boat was the company that had been profitable since its inception. He concluded his post by saying that the Shark Tank India version seemed like Ekta’s Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show.