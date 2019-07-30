close

Azim Premji to retire as Wipro's MD, executive chairman today

Wipro has named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD.

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Azim H Premji would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) of Indian IT services company Wipro Ltd on Tuesday upon the completion of his current term, after having led the company for 53 years.

Premji, will stay on as non-executive director, the Bengaluru-based company said. However, he will continue to serve on the Board as Non-Executive Director and Founder Chairman.

Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company. Rishad has been re-appointed as a whole-Time Director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 31, 2019 to July 30, 2024. These changes will be effective July 31.

"I wish to thank generations of Wiproites and their families for their contribution towards building our company to what it is  today. I am grateful to our clients, partners, and other stakeholders who have reposed trust and confidence in us. It has been a long and satisfying journey for me. As I look into the future, I plan to devote more time to focus on our philanthropic activities. I have great confidence and trust in Rishad's leadership to steer Wipro in its next phase of growth as we move forward," Azim Premji had said as the company has annouced his exit from Wipro as the chairman and MD.

