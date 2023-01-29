topStoriesenglish2566841
NewsBusinessCompanies
APPLE

Bad News for Apple Customers! Tech Giant to Increase App Store Prices in UK, Other Countries on Feb 13

Apple is all set to increase the price of applications and in-app purchases on the App store in the listed countries from February 13, 2023. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 12:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tech giant Apple has announced that it will increase prices of applications and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on App Store.
  • Apple will increase price in the UK, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway and South Africa from Feb 13.
  • Periodically, we update prices on the App Store in certain regions based on changes in taxes and foreign exchange rates.

Trending Photos

Bad News for Apple Customers! Tech Giant to Increase App Store Prices in UK, Other Countries on Feb 13

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has announced that it will increase prices of applications and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store in the UK, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway and South Africa, on February 13, 2023. However, prices in Uzbekistan will decrease to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15 per cent to 12 per cent.

"Periodically, we update prices on the App Store in certain regions based on changes in taxes and foreign exchange rates," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

"This is done using publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers to help ensure prices for apps and in-app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts," it added. The iPhone maker also announced that the prices in the App Store won`t change in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore and Zimbabwe, but the proceeds will be updated to reflect the tax adjustments. Furthermore, by the end of this month, local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will see an increase in proceeds.

"And as previously announced, in spring 2023, upgraded pricing capabilities for apps and in-app purchases will provide you 700 additional price points and more flexibility to set prices per storefront, so you can manage foreign exchange rate changes independent of globally equalised prices," the tech giant said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?