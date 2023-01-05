Bajaj Finance shares tank over 7 %; mcap down Rs 28,681 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finance on Thursday tanked over 7 per cent, with its market valuation falling Rs 28,681.29 crore, after its December quarter updates. The stock tumbled 7.21 per cent to settle at Rs 6,099.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 8.23 per cent to Rs 6,032.25.

On the NSE, it went lower by 7.22 per cent to settle at Rs 6,096 per share. It was the biggest laggard on both the Sensex and Nifty pack. In volume terms, 3.16 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 51 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation also declined by Rs 28,681.29 crore to Rs 3,69,303.67 crore on the BSE.

"NBFC stock witnessed profit-booking after Bajaj Finance pre-quarterly business update highlighted lower-than-expected growth in AUM," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company's assets under management (AUM) grew by 27 per cent to approximately Rs 2,30,850 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 1,81,250 crore as of December 31, 2021.

"AUM in Q3 FY23 grew by approximately Rs 12,500 crore," the filing noted. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Financials led the losses in the domestic market, following dismal business numbers from NBFC leader." In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,353.27.