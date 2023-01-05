‘Rish abh jald hi thik ho jao’, Amul wishes for speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant with truly precious doodle

New Delhi: Gujarat coorperative and popular dairy brand Amul wished for the fast recovery of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant with a special doodle. It appeared to show the iconic Amul girl draped in the nurse costume and saying to Rishabh Pant ‘Rish abh jald hi thik ho jao’ (get well soon) in the hospital room. "Wishing India’s star wicket keeper-batsman a speedy recovery!", Amul wrote.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met a gruesome accident on the Delhi-Dehardun highway. While going to his home from Delhi in his car, Pant had lost control of his car and met the horrific accident. His car caught fire and he was luckily escaped. Currently, Rishabh Pant is battling for his life in the hospital and has been in the hospital since the accident. He is now shifted to the hospital of Mumbai from Deharadun due to fear of being infected.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hoped Rishabh Pant would soon recover from the injuries he sustained in his car crash and ‘be back on the path’.

“I wish him speedy recovery that’s all I can say. You know things happen in life and you need to move on so hopefully he'll recover soon and be back on the path soon,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata.