topStoriesenglish2570058
NewsBusinessCompanies
BANK OF INDIA

Bank of India Employee Thrashed by Customers Over Loan Issue-- Watch

Manish Dhangar, serving as an officer with the Bank of India's Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk was thrashed by the customer, CCTV recordings available at the bank showed.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bank of India Employee Thrashed by Customers Over Loan Issue-- Watch

New Delhi: An employee of the Bank of India of Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch was assaulted by two customers over the issue of a bank loan on February 03. The thrashing was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

Manish Dhangar, serving as an officer with the Bank of India's Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk was thrashed by the customer, CCTV recordings available at the bank showed.

Meanwhile, an IANS report has showed that police have arrested both the persons accused of thrashing the BOI employee.

In his complaint, Dhangar said, "On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times, and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth's friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me," reported IANS.

According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because the repeatedly calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy.

Samarth had threatened over phone that he will not submit the insurance policy.

Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

With IANS Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata