Bank of India Employee Thrashed by Customers Over Loan Issue-- Watch

New Delhi: An employee of the Bank of India of Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch was assaulted by two customers over the issue of a bank loan on February 03. The thrashing was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

Manish Dhangar, serving as an officer with the Bank of India's Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk was thrashed by the customer, CCTV recordings available at the bank showed.

#WATCH | An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on 3rd February. Case registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JJbMzA2cOO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, an IANS report has showed that police have arrested both the persons accused of thrashing the BOI employee.

In his complaint, Dhangar said, "On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times, and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth's friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me," reported IANS.

According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because the repeatedly calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy.

Samarth had threatened over phone that he will not submit the insurance policy.

Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

With IANS Inputs