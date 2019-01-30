हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirav Modi

BARC engineers to carry out controlled blast of Nirav Modi's Alibaug bungalow

Authorities are also mulling to auction the exotic fittings, valuable fixtures, window grills and furnitures before the second round of demolition.

BARC engineers to carry out controlled blast of Nirav Modi&#039;s Alibaug bungalow

New Delhi: A day after reports came that ongoing demolition work at absconding jeweller Nirav Modi's bungalow in Alibaug has been stopped, Zee Media sources said that engineers from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) are being consulted for carrying out controlled blast of the  posh bungalow.

Sources also said that the district authorities will also have to seek permission from the Bombay High court before carrying out the controlled blast of the bungalow.

Demolition work at Modi's bungalow has been halted since January 27, two days after the razing process started, as authorities wanted to remove the valuable fittings inside safely to ensure that they recover the maximum cost from the property.

Authorities are also mulling to auction the exotic fittings, valuable fixtures, window grills and furnitures before the second round of demolition.

The 12,000 sq ft bungalow with five bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a movie theatre and a library, PTI had earlier reported.

Modi, a key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, fled the country last January.

Tags:
Nirav ModiNirav Modi illegal bungalowNirav Modi Alibaug bungalowNirav Modi Raigarh bungalow
Next
Story

SC asks Karti Chidambaram to appear before ED, warns him not to play around with law

Must Watch

PM Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close