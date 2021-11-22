Bengaluru airport becomes first in South Asia to commission Rosenbauer firefighting simulator

New Delhi: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has become the first in South Asia to commission a tactical simulator from Rosenbauer International, an Austrian business, to improve its firefighting skills.

Firefighters can practice in a realistic setting, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer panther trucks, and operate high reach extendable turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Four sophisticated Rosenbauer concept fire vehicles (CFT) have been added to BIAL's fleet. Two Rosenbauer Panther 66 trucks and two Rosenbauer Panther 88 trucks were recently commissioned, including two with HRETs, bringing the total number of CFTs in the fleet to eight. According to airport officials, Bengaluru is the only airport in India to commission these high-tech vehicles with HRETs.

Through turret control and application of firefighting agents, command and control, vehicle operation, and basic driving and positioning skills, the simulator allows Incident Commanders, Crew Commanders, and Lead Firefighters to gain experience in the tactical use of CFTs.

“At BLR Airport, our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of safety and with the Rosenbauer CFTs, we are well-equipped to efficiently handle difficult fire emergencies. We believe in training our teams, equipping them with advanced tools and modern technology, providing them with hands-on experience and keeping them ready to contain any possible emergencies. The tactical simulator will support in strengthening our firefighting capabilities even further,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

Live TV

#mute