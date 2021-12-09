Better.com’s top executives resign after CEO Vishal Garg relentlessly fired 900 on Zoom call: Report

New Delhi: Better.com’s top three executives have submitted their resignation from the mortgage company after CEO Vishal Garg relentlessly fired 900 employees over a Zoom call.

The top employees that have resigned include Better.com’s head of marketing, head of public relations, and vice president of communications, according to sources quoted in a report by The Daily Beast.

"If you're on this call, you're part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off…Your employment here is now terminated," Garg had said on the call. He cited reasons such as market efficiency, performance, and productivity for laying off hundreds of the company’s employees.

Moreover, Garg also accused the employees of "stealing" from their coworkers and clients by being inefficient. He alleged that these employees barely worked for two hours per day.

Better.com and Garg have received severe backlash after the top boss let go about 900 employees on a last-minute call. Following the criticism, Garg even wrote an apology to current employees of the company.

In his mail, Garg apologised to the employees for his inappropriate method of laying off hundreds of staffers, adding that he blundered in the execution of communicating the decision. A Better.com’s employee had leaked the email which is now doing rounds over social media platforms. Also Read: IKEA launches first small-format city store in Mumbai: In Pics

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg said in his email to the current employees. Also Read: Sensex ends 157 pts higher; Nifty reclaims 17,500

