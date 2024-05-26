Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752618
NewsBusinessCompanies
PHONEPE

BharatPe, PhonePe Settle Trademark Dispute On Using 'Pe' Suffix

Both organisations will also undertake to carry out other necessary steps to comply with the obligations under the settlement agreement in respect of all cases before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. 

|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BharatPe, PhonePe Settle Trademark Dispute On Using 'Pe' Suffix

Bengaluru: The BharatPe Group and PhonePe Group on Sunday announced that they have amicably settled all long-standing legal disputes pertaining to the use of the trademark with the suffix "Pe". This comes after a long-drawn legal dispute across multiple courts, over the last 5 years.

"The settlement will put an end to all open judicial proceedings," the announcement said, adding that the companies have withdrawn all oppositions against each other in the trademark registry. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the Board, BharatPe called the move "a positive development for the industry", while appreciating "the maturity and professionalism shown by the Management of both sides".

He added that this will help the companies to move "ahead to focus their energy and resources in building robust digital payment ecosystems". (Also Read: IOC, GAIL, ONGC Fined for Fourth Straight Quarter For Failure To Appoint Directors)

Both organisations will also undertake to carry out other necessary steps to comply with the obligations under the settlement agreement in respect of all cases before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts.

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe, expressed happiness over the “amicable resolution”. (Also Read: Swiss Cheese, Chocolate, And Watches To Get Cheaper For Indian Consumers)

He noted that the outcome will help both companies "focus collective energy on growing the Indian fintech industry as a whole".

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies