New Delhi: Ashneer Grover was filmed singing kirtans in Vrindavan. Or did he?

A video posted on Instagram by Kartik Tyagi shows a man who resembles the Shark Tank India judge singing and clapping heartily during a kirtan gathering at an ISKCON in Vrindavan.

The post received almost 1.2 lakh likes.

Users were amused by the man's remarkable likeness to angel investor Ashneer Grover.

"He's praying for his new startup," one person commented, while another added, "This should definitely reach him." He should be aware that he, too, has a replica. What a resemblance, guy!" A third user even dubbed him Ashneer Grover 2.0.

With his wife, the erstwhile BharatPe co-founder has formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited.

While celebrating his birthday on June 14, Grover had tweeted, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations."

"Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn," he further added, hinting at the company's name.

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

According to Tofler data, Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.