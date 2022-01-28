हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BharatPe

BharatPe's POS business expansion reaches to $4 billion annualised transaction value

BharatPe and Axis Bank formed a strategic alliance in August of last year.

BharatPe&#039;s POS business expansion reaches to $4 billion annualised transaction value

New Delhi: BharatPe, a fintech startup for retailers, announced that its POS business has grown by 200 percent in annualised transaction value to $4 billion (about Rs 30,078 crore) in the previous year.

According to a statement, the company's Point of Sale (POS) division, BharatSwipe, now generates around 25% of its overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV).

According to a release, the Point of Sale (POS) division - BharatSwipe - currently generates around 25% of the company's overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV).

"The phenomenal growth can be attributed to the company's POS business expanding into non-metro cities, with more than half of BharatSwipe machines deployed in tier II/tier III towns and cities since 2021. Small merchants and retailers have uniformly implemented BharatSwipe in a variety of sectors, including grocery, food and beverage, electronics, and durables, among others," it was stated.

BharatPe and Axis Bank formed a strategic alliance in August of last year. Axis Bank became the acquiring bank for BharatPe's POS business as part of the agreement, allowing merchants linked with BharatPe to accept credit and debit cards.

According to the announcement, BharatPe will continue to expand strategic alliances with banks, financial institutions, and brands with the goal of improving the consumer experience on its POS devices.

By March 2023, the company aims to reach $30 billion in total payment volume (TPV) via QR and Swipe.

"BharatSwipe has been India's POS industry's biggest growth storey, starting with ten cities in the midst of Covid-19 in 2020 and now processing $4 billion in payments annually." "We have seen multi-fold growth in our POS business over the last year, driven by our aggressive development plans in tier II, III, and IV towns and cities," BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said.

Due to the usual hefty rentals connected with POS machines, he continued, a huge proportion of retailers in smaller cities have never utilised one.

"As a result, (BharatPe) used the opportunity to promote our zero-rental POS devices. We were able to provide POS to several small retailers in last-mile places like Alappuzha, Azamgarh, and Chalisgaon, which had minimal digital penetration. In fact, almost 60% of our merchants have never used a point-of-sale system before," he stated.

Customer delight in pandemics, a better record of transactions, and, most significantly, access to credit, according to Sameer, the shift to digital payments offers a range of benefits for retailers and the economy at large.

"The integration of POS allows us to analyse a merchant's financial soundness based on his daily transactions and, as a result, facilitate business loans based on the merchant's eligibility, in collaboration with NBFCs," he explained.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BharatPeBharatPe transactionAxis BankBharatPe POS business
Next
Story

EKI Energy Services gets contract as carbon credit service provider from Indore

Must Watch

PT10M4S

Exclusive Ground report from Dadri on Uttar Pradesh elections