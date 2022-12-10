Airtel offers free Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar subscription with THESE recharges; Check details

If you are an Airtel user and are looking to take a subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney Hotstar, then there is good news for you. You can get these services for free with Airtel's recharge plan. Airtel's Rs 499/Rs 699 recharge plans comes with multiple benefits including a subscription to Hotstar and free Amazon Prime service. This plan also gives free SMS along with unlimited voice calls.

Airtel has introduced its Rs 499 plan with various benefits. While the Rs 499 plan used to come with a validity of 3 months, now Airtel has reduced the validity days to just 29 days owing to the popularity of the pack. Airtel is offering 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day in this plan. Along with this, Airtel is also giving additional benefits of Airtel ThanksApp and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music. Disney Hotstar mobile subscription is also being offered in this plan for 3 months.

However, if you want free Amazon Prime video service, you should go for the Rs 699 recharge plan that comes with a validity of 56 days. In this plan, Airtel gives 3GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling. 100 SMS per day are also being offered in this plan. Along with this, Airtel is also providing additional benefits of Airtel ThanksApp and free Hello Tunes and Wynk Music. A free subscription to Amazon Prime is also available in this plan for 56 days.

The Disney+Hotstar subscription is around Rs 499 for mobile users while the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 1499 per year. Thus, if you choose any of these plans or other similar plans, this may prove economically beneficial for you.