Big Biryani Bash: Chandigarh Family Orders 70 Plates During India vs Pakistan World Cup Match

This Swiggy tweet quickly gained traction on X and received a variety of user responses.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
New Delhi: In a surprising and delicious turn of events, a family in Chandigarh took their love for cricket and biryani to a whole new level during the opening World Cup match between India versus Pakistan. Opting for the ultimate convenience, they placed an astounding order of 70 piping-hot biryanis from Swiggy, ensuring that their taste buds were as satisfied as their team's performance on the field.

Swiggy said on X, formerly Twitter, "70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one go, seems they already know who's winning #INDvsPAK." (Also Read: Do You Know About Google's CEO Sundar Pichai And His Wife Anjali's Love Story? Read About The Sparkling Tale Here)

Additionally, Swiggy reported that 250 biryani orders were placed every minute during the India-Pakistan match. (Also Read: From Sewing Machines To Success: Tale Of A Remarkable Journey Of India's Wealthiest Female Fashion Designer)

This Swiggy tweet quickly gained traction on X and received a variety of user responses. "And you charged a distance fee rather than offering them any discounts.

One of the X users wrote, "Business means business! ". One person said, "Give me a free order coupon if India wins today." In a review regarding their purchase of Vadapav, another user wrote: "86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very promptly... Regards, Swiggy.

Even Swiggy responded to the comment with the following message: "Hello, we are delighted that we could provide you with a pleasant experience! We're delighted that you're content, and we hope to continue helping you.

Similar to this, in September, a Bengaluru resident placed an order for 62 biryanis at the Pallekele Asia Cup game between India and Pakistan.

