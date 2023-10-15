Big Biryani Bash: Chandigarh Family Orders 70 Plates During India vs Pakistan World Cup Match

New Delhi: In a surprising and delicious turn of events, a family in Chandigarh took their love for cricket and biryani to a whole new level during the opening World Cup match between India versus Pakistan. Opting for the ultimate convenience, they placed an astounding order of 70 piping-hot biryanis from Swiggy, ensuring that their taste buds were as satisfied as their team's performance on the field.

Swiggy said on X, formerly Twitter, "70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one go, seems they already know who's winning #INDvsPAK." (Also Read: Do You Know About Google's CEO Sundar Pichai And His Wife Anjali's Love Story? Read About The Sparkling Tale Here)

70 biryanis ordered by a household in chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2qQpIj5nhu — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023

Additionally, Swiggy reported that 250 biryani orders were placed every minute during the India-Pakistan match. (Also Read: From Sewing Machines To Success: Tale Of A Remarkable Journey Of India's Wealthiest Female Fashion Designer)

This Swiggy tweet quickly gained traction on X and received a variety of user responses. "And you charged a distance fee rather than offering them any discounts.

One of the X users wrote, "Business means business! ". One person said, "Give me a free order coupon if India wins today." In a review regarding their purchase of Vadapav, another user wrote: "86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very promptly... Regards, Swiggy.

70 biryanis ordered by a household in chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2qQpIj5nhu — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023

Even Swiggy responded to the comment with the following message: "Hello, we are delighted that we could provide you with a pleasant experience! We're delighted that you're content, and we hope to continue helping you.

Ek toh maine hi ki hai — Socialgraam | Social Media Agency (@socialgraam) October 14, 2023

Give me free order coupon if India wins today October 14, 2023

Party mode on — Falcon X (@Falcon007X) October 14, 2023

Similar to this, in September, a Bengaluru resident placed an order for 62 biryanis at the Pallekele Asia Cup game between India and Pakistan.