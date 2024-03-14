Big Relief To Paytm Users, To Continue Operation As Third-Party UPI App

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given the green light to One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, to join the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under a multi-bank model.

Partnership With Four Banks

Paytm's UPI services will be facilitated through a collaboration with four major banks: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank. These banks will serve as Payment System Providers (PSPs) to Paytm.

Migration To New PSP Banks

In addition to granting approval, NPCI has advised Paytm to swiftly migrate all existing handles and mandates, as required, to the new PSP banks. This transition is crucial for ensuring the smooth functioning of Paytm's UPI services under the multi-bank model.

