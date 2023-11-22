trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690970
BIG TWIST: Sam Altman To Return To OpenAI As CEO; ChatGPT Maker Confirms On X

OpenAI's official statement on X read, "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
BIG TWIST: Sam Altman To Return To OpenAI As CEO; ChatGPT Maker Confirms On X File Photo

New Delhi: In a recent announcement on Wednesday via the social media platform X, OpenAI revealed that Sam Altman is making a comeback as the CEO of the innovative startup. This development follows earlier discussions between Sam Altman and OpenAI's board, contemplating Altman's return to the helm of the AI research lab, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

The post further conveyed that collaborative efforts are underway to finalize the details of this transition. The message concluded with a note of appreciation, stating, "We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."
(This is a developing story. Please come back to check further details.)

