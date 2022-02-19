हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigbasket

BigBasket acquires Kerala startup Agrima Infotech

Agrima Infotech co-founder and CEO Anoop Balakrishnan said his startup joining hands with BigBasket will redefine the offline shopping experience in the country.

BigBasket acquires Kerala startup Agrima Infotech

New Delhi: India's largest online grocery seller BigBasket has acquired the enterprise business unit of a deep-tech company incubated by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) with a view to revolutionising offline retail in the country.

BigBasket, a Tata enterprise, will be implementing Kochi-based startup Agrima Infotech's unique customer vision technology platform, Psyight, at the self-checkout counters of the former's retail stores.

The acquisition was announced by BigBasket CEO Hari Menon on the sidelines of a two-day virtual Huddle Global 2022' of KSUM that got underway here on Saturday.

Psyight, created by Anoop Balakrishnan, Arun Ravi and Nikhil Dharman under Agrima Infotech, helps identify all Indian fruits and vegetables uniquely from an image without using barcodes, an official statement said here.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas described the acquisition as a ?milestone? for any Kerala startup. ?It not only reiterates the strength of our startup ecosystem, but shows the great impression firms such as BigBasket have about our startups,? he noted.

I hope the deal would encourage startups to move ahead strongly in their attempt to scale up their business, he said.

Agrima Infotech co-founder and CEO Anoop Balakrishnan said his startup joining hands with BigBasket will redefine the offline shopping experience in the country.

Agrima Infotech co-founder and COO Arun Ravi said detecting raw food items such as fruits and vegetables uniquely from an image is a complex machine vision problem since the appearance of those items may vary with respect to the location of its origin and seasons.

We have captured thousands of images of each SKU (stock-keeping unit) across the seasons and from different locations to achieve 100 per cent accuracy, he added.

Menon, noting that the acquisition brings a lot of value to our business?, said BigBasket will use this expertise on AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) to enrich and enhance a whole lot of technological innovation in the company.

We look forward to working with the Agrima team to build solid innovation in the grocery space,? he added.

Recently, BigBasket opened its first technology-driven self-service Fresho' retail store in Bangalore, the statement added.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BigbasketAgrima InfotechBigBasket acquisitionKerala Startup Mission
Next
Story

NTPC surpasses 2020-21 power generation of 314 BU

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border