Bill Gates’ Video Of Giving Tadka To Super Food

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and billionaire Bill Gates is currently on his Indian visit, meeting various dignitaries from various fields ranging politicians, business persons, to social media influencers. He earlier met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in RBI office in Mumbai, several business luminaries such as Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and visited research centres like Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), PUSA and many more.

Gates now tried his hands to give tadka to popular Indian food Khichdi with Union Cabinet Minister in charge of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The MP shared the video on her official Instagram handle with the caption “Recognising the Super food of India and its POSHAN component…When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi”.

It appeared in the video that Smriti Irani and Bill Gates were in the kitchen where Irani was helping Gates to give tadka to Khichdi. He heated the ghee (Indian butter) on a pan and then put some cumin seeds and fry lightly until they begin to splutter. Finally, he poured the tadka (tempering) into the kichdi in the saucepan and stirred it. He even tasted Indian super food Khichdi.

In his latest blog post, Bill Gates said “India gives him hope to overcome the world’s challenges in climate change, poverty, and malnurition”. He praised the India’s innovation and creation to eradicate various prevailing diseases in low-income countries like measles, diarrohea, and more.

Last month, Gates also shared the video with a Youtuber Eitan where he tried his hands to make Indian roti. The former had visited Bihar, India to learn the art of making roti – Indian bread. The youtuber learnt the art from a women self-help group. Gates shared the video on his instagram.